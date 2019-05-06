Red Sox put Price on IL with elbow tendinitis

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander David Price on the 10-day injured list Monday with elbow tendinitis, the team announced.

The move was made retroactive to May 3.

The 33-year-old Price is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts this season. He has struck out 42 batters and walked 10 in 36 innings pitched.

He last pitched last Thursday, going six innings and allowing three earned runs against the White Sox in a game that the Red Sox eventually lost 6-4.

Right-hander Ryan Weber was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move. He was 1-1 with a 5.04 ERA in five starts for the PawSox this season.