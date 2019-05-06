Mets get RHP Font from Rays for player or cash

The New York Mets acquired right-hander Wilmer Font from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The team moved outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Cespedes hasn't played yet this season after undergoing surgery on both heels last year.

Font, 28, is 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 appearances this season. He has 18 strikeouts and five walks in 14 innings pitched.

The Rays acquired Font in a trade with the Oakland Athletics last year. He had a 1.67 ERA in 27 innings for the Rays last season, making five starts among his nine appearances.

The Mets' bullpen has struggled this season, posting a 4.81 ERA, which is ranked 24th in the majors.