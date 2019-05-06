        <
        >

          That stings: Bee swarms delay Giants-Reds game

          1:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CINCINNATI -- A swarm of bees settled above the backstop screen shortly before the first pitch, prompting an 18-minute delay to the start of a game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

          The game began after the swarm moved toward the upper deck.

          It's the second time the Giants have been involved in a bee delay in Cincinnati. A swarm went into the Giants' dugout at Riverfront Stadium on April 17, 1976, forcing a 35-minute delay. The Reds won the game 11-0

          There was a 17-minute bee delay before another game at Riverfront on May 11, 1987, against the Phillies. Reds starter Ted Power got stung on his hand.

