Broadcaster Darling says he has thyroid cancer

Ron Darling, former New York Mets pitcher and current broadcaster for SNY, said in a statement Monday that he has thyroid cancer.

"After the removal of the mass on my chest along with further tests, I have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer," said Darling, 58. "My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support."

Last month, Darling took a leave of absence from calling games on SNY to have a mass removed from his chest.

Darling played for the Mets from 1983 to 1991 and was a member of their 1986 World Series championship team. He also pitched for the Oakland Athletics through 1995.