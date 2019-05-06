Gausman gets 5-game ban for throwing at Urena

Major League Baseball suspended Atlanta Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman for five games on Monday for throwing a 97 mph fastball behind the Miami Marlins' Jose Urena in the second inning of the Braves' 7-2 victory Friday.

Gausman has appealed the suspension.

Urena was at the center of a melee last season with the Braves.

Urena said after Friday's game that Gausman and the Braves set a bad example for the fans.

"That's the way they claim they are professional?" the Dominican said in Spanish. "I've never had anything against them. They are the ones keeping it going."

Urena was suspended six games last season for hitting the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., who had homered in five straight games at the time, including three straight against the Marlins.

Gausman, who was acquired by the Braves last season from the Baltimore Orioles, is 1-2 with a 4.83 ERA in six starts this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.