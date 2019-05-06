Cubs recall reliever Edwards from Triple-A

Reliever Carl Edwards Jr. is back with the Chicago Cubs after spending the past month at Triple-A Iowa, a demotion the right-hander called "very humbling" on Monday.

Right-hander Dillon Maples was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.

Edwards had a 32.40 ERA at the time of his demotion and was 0-1 in four appearances. He received racist Instagram messages after his early struggles, prompting an investigation by Major League Baseball.

He revamped his delivery this past offseason but, by the end of spring training, it was deemed illegal, as Edwards was touching the ground twice with his right foot before releasing the ball.

After being demoted, Edwards was 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in seven appearances with Iowa. He said Monday his father "played a huge role" in helping him regain his confidence.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters that he hopes to ease Edwards back into the fold.

Edwards, 27, was 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 58 appearances last season for the Cubs and has a 3.36 ERA in five major league seasons with the club.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.