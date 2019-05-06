Dodgers' Pollock expects to miss at least 6 weeks

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock said Monday he expects to miss at least six weeks following surgery for an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow.

The former All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner bumped his elbow recently during a series at the Chicago Cubs, leading to an infection in his bursa sac.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said doctors were unable to treat the infection with antibiotics because Pollock had a plate in his elbow from an operation in 2016. That plate was removed in Thursday's procedure.

Pollock, who throws and bats right-handed, originally fractured his elbow while diving for a ball in a 2010 exhibition game. A plate and screw were inserted in the elbow, but Pollock reinjured his elbow in 2016 and was forced to undergo a similar surgery.

Pollock, 31, signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason, but he has struggled at the plate. He is batting .223 (23-for-109) with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 28 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.