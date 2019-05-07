Angels' Ohtani to make season debut vs. Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani will make his season debut on Tuesday night in Detroit, batting third against the Tigers.

He will be returning just seven months after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year after finishing 2018 with a .925 OPS and a 3.31 ERA, will boost a lineup that is desperate for production behind Mike Trout, who leads the majors with 31 walks.

The 24-year-old Ohtani, who will help only as a designated hitter this season, said last week that his timing was "getting better each day" and that he was "a little ahead of schedule" with his rehab.

The Angels also reinstated third baseman Zack Cozart (neck strain) and reliever Cody Allen (back) from the injured list on Tuesday.

Cozart was placed on the IL last month. He is hitting just .109 with four RBIs this season.

Allen is 0-2 with four saves and a 6.00 ERA this season, his first with the Angels.

He will not return immediately to the closer's role, manager Brad Ausmus said recently. Allen had been removed from the closer's role just days before he was placed on the injured list with a back injury last month.

In other moves Tuesday, the Angels designated outfielder Peter Bourjos and right-hander Chris Stratton for assignment and optioned infielder Luis Rengifo to Triple-A Salt Lake.