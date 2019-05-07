        <
          Indians' Kluber hoping to return this season

          4:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Indians ace Corey Kluber is hopeful he will be able to come back from a broken right arm and pitch again this season.

          The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner spoke Tuesday for the first time since he was struck by a 102 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson during a start last week in Miami.

          His arm wrapped in a soft cast, Kluber said it has been difficult to stay positive and patient with an injury that has dramatically impacted his season.

          Kluber will undergo weekly X-rays so doctors can see if his bone is healing properly.

          "I don't have a plan not to pitch again," Kluber said when asked if he thought he could return later this season. "Obviously, I don't have a definitive timeline because it's all depending on how things heal. But in my mind, I'm not looking at it as season ending."

          The 33-year-old said it's been challenging to sit around and "be at your body's mercy."

