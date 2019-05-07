Nats activate Rendon, ship Kieboom to minors

The Washington Nationals reinstated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Rendon missed a total of 14 games with a left elbow contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch on April 20. Prior to suffering the injury, Rendon was in the midst of a 17-game hitting streak.

The Nationals also optioned infielder Carter Kieboom to Triple-A Fresno and placed left-handed pitcher Tony Sipp on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique.