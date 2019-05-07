        <
        >

          Nats activate Rendon, ship Kieboom to minors

          4:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Washington Nationals reinstated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.

          Rendon missed a total of 14 games with a left elbow contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch on April 20. Prior to suffering the injury, Rendon was in the midst of a 17-game hitting streak.

          The Nationals also optioned infielder Carter Kieboom to Triple-A Fresno and placed left-handed pitcher Tony Sipp on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices