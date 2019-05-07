Athletics activate Olson after 34-game absence

The Oakland Athletics reinstated first baseman Matt Olson from the injured list on Tuesday after the slugging first baseman missed the past 34 games due to surgery on his right hand in March.

Olson was injured in the A's second game of the season, a 5-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners in Japan, on a foul tip in his final at-bat.

The surgery involved a hamate excision.

Olson, 25, won a Gold Glove last season and hit .247 with 29 home runs and 84 RBIs in his first full season. He played in all 162 games.

Outfielder Skye Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.