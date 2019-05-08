Braves' Fried exits after taking line drive off hand

LOS ANGELES -- Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried exited Tuesday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning after taking a line drive off his pitching hand.

X-rays came back negative and revealed that Fried suffered a contusion on his left hand.

Fried, born and raised in nearby Santa Monica, California, couldn't dodge an 86 mph line drive off the bat of Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo to begin the bottom of the second.

The left-hander threw two warm-up pitches, then gave way to reliever Josh Tomlin.

Fried entered the game with a 2.11 ERA in 38⅓ innings this season but allowed three runs in the first Tuesday night.