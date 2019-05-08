Braves' Fried takes liner off hand; X-rays clean

LOS ANGELES -- Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried exited Tuesday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning after taking a line drive off his pitching hand.

X-rays came back negative and revealed that Fried suffered a contusion.

Fried, born and raised in nearby Santa Monica, California, couldn't dodge an 86 mph line drive off the bat of Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo to begin the bottom of the second.

Fried threw two warm-up pitches, then gave way to reliever Josh Tomlin. Verdugo eventually came around to score on an RBI single by Justin Turner, leaving Fried with a final line of four runs on four hits and a walk in one inning of work.

Fried entered the game with a 2.11 ERA in 38⅓ innings this season.