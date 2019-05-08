A's Fiers blanks Reds for second career no-hitter

Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers pitched his second career no-hitter, shutting down the Cincinnati Reds in a 2-0 win Tuesday.

Fiers, 33, also threw a no-hitter in 2015 for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He threw a career-high 134 pitches in that game.

On Tuesday, Fiers threw 131 pitches, striking out six and walking two for the 13th no-hitter in A's history.

It's the first time the A's have had no-hitters in back-to-back seasons, following Sean Manaea's no-no last season against the Boston Red Sox.

Oakland backed Fiers with two outstanding defensive plays in the sixth inning. Second baseman Jurickson Profar made a diving catch on Kyle Farmer's popup into short right field, and center fielder Ramon Laureano made a leaping catch at the fence to rob Joey Votto of extra bases to end the inning.

With Fiers' no-hitter, five pitchers currently on MLB rosters have multiple career no-hitters: Justin Verlander, Jake Arrieta, Max Scherzer, Homer Bailey and Fiers.

Fiers is the eighth pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter with multiple teams, joining Nolan Ryan (3 teams), Cy Young (2), Randy Johnson (2), Adonis Terry (2), Jim Bunning (2), Ted Breitenstein (2) and Hideo Nomo (2).

