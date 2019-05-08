What you need to know about MLB's 300 no-hitters through history

Mike Fiers tosses his second career no-hitter, the 8th in Oakland history and the 300th in MLB history, leading the A's to a 2-0 win. (1:26)

Mike Fiers just threw the 300th no-hitter in MLB history, including the postseason. The first occurred on July 15, 1876, when George Bradley of the Brown Stockings no-hit the Dark Blues.

That's a lot of no-hitters. How did we get here? There were 19,288 days between the first no-hitter in 1876 and the 100th no-hitter in 1929. There were 17,554 days between the 101st no-hitter in 1931 and the 200th no-hitter in 1977. And there were 15,202 days between the 201st No-Hitter in 1977 (on Sept. 22, 1977) and the 300th no-hitter.

Since 2010, we've now seen 37 no-hitters. That's the most in any decade in MLB history, and three more than the next-closest (34 in the 1960s). It's the fourth decade in which there were at least 30 no-hitters.

For perspective as far as the major no-hitter milestones in major league history, the first was thrown by George Bradley on July 15, 1876, the 100th by Carl Hubbell on May 8, 1929, the 200th by Dennis Eckersley on May 30, 1977. Rare MLB feats 20-K games in 9 IP 5 Unassisted triple plays 15 4-HR games 18 Perfect games 23 No-hitters* 277 Cycles 325 *: Not counting perfect games

• The 300 no-hitters (including perfect games) in MLB history are far more than there have been unassisted triple plays, four-homer games or nine-inning 20-strikeout games. But there have been more players to hit for the cycles.

• Nolan Ryan has the most no-hitters in MLB history with seven. He's one of just five pitchers to record three or more no-hitters in a career, with Sandy Koufax achieving four of his own, and Bob Feller, Larry Corcoran and Cy Young checking in with three apiece.

• There have been 64 no-hitters in September, the most in any calendar month. When No-hitters happen September 64 June 50 May 49 August 44 July 44 April 37 October 9

• There were an MLB-record eight no-hitters in 1884. The closest we've come to matching that is seven, which has happened in 2015, 2012, 1991 and 1990.

• The Dodgers' 22 no-hitters are the most of any franchise, with the Red Sox and White Sox checking in tied for second place with 18 each, followed by the Giants with 17. On the flip side, the Padres are the only active franchise yet to throw a no-hitter, while the Blue Jays, Brewers, Mets, Rays and Rockies have just one each.

• While we don't have birthplace data for all players in MLB history, the overwhelming majority of no-hitters have been thrown by United States-born pitchers with 260, with Dominicans throwing seven, Venezuelans six and Japanese pitchers three.

• Max Scherzer's 17 strikeouts in his second no-hitter of 2015, thrown against the Mets, tied the record for most strikeouts in a no-hitter, set by Nolan Ryan in 1973. Ryan also struck out 16 batters in his final career no-hitter, thrown in 1991.

• Twenty-four pitchers have 300 wins in MLB history, which is already an exclusive club. But just 12 of the pitchers in the 300-win club also threw a no-hitter, led of course by Ryan's seven.

The others? Cy Young (3), Randy Johnson (2), Warren Spahn (2), Christy Mathewson (2), Pud Galvin, Tom Seaver, Phil Niekdro, Gaylord Perry, Walter Johnson, John Clarkson and Old Hoss Radbourn (one apiece).

Other fun no-hitter facts

Nolan Ryan contributed seven no-hitters to baseball's tally of 300 total. Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

• The youngest pitcher to throw no-hitter: Amos Rusie, New York Giants, July 31, 1891 (20 years, 62 days).

• Oldest to throw no-hitter: Nolan Ryan, Texas Rangers (44 years).

• Most Starts: Warren Spahn (505) before throwing his first no-hitter on Sept. 16, 1960 vs. Phillies.

• Fewest Starts: Bobo Holloman (1), St. Louis Browns vs. Phillies (May 6, 1953) and Bumpus Jones (1), Reds vs. Pirates (Oct. 15, 1892).

• Five pitchers have hit a home run in a no-hitter they threw: Rick Wise (in 1971, with two home runs), Earl Wilson (1962), Jim Tobin (1944), Wes Ferrell (1931) and Frank Mountain (1884).

• Postseason no-hitters: Oct. 6, 2010 for Roy Halladay and Oct. 8, 1956 for Don Larsen (Larsen's perfect game).

• Consecutive no-hitters: Johnny Vander Meer in 1938