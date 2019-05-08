Phillies chairman Montgomery, 72, dies of cancer

Philadelphia Phillies chairman David Montgomery is dead at age 72 from cancer, the team announced Wednesday.

Montgomery had surgery in 2014 for jawbone cancer.

Montgomery began his career with the team in 1971, working in the ticket office and helping to run the scoreboard. He soon became the marketing director and then director of sales.

"David was truly a great man," Phillies chairman emeritus Bill Giles said in a statement. "David was a big reason why the Phillies won 12 division championships, five National League championships and two World Series championships in that time. He was a fierce competitor in everything he did, including his battle to fight his illness. He will be tremendously missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Montgomery became the team's executive vice president after the 1981 season, then became chief operating officer in 1992. He remained in that position until being promoted to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997. After returning from his surgery in 2015, he was named chairman.

Montgomery played a leading role in the team's transition from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in 2004.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Montgomery held many posts there, serving as a trustee and as a member of the Board of Overseers of the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. He also served on the policy board of the university's member-supported radio station.

