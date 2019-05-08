Cubs' Russell recalled after abuse suspension

The Chicago Cubs have recalled Addison Russell, who will start at second base and bat eighth Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins. It will be his first game since Sept. 19.

Russell, 25, was suspended 40 games in September for violating the league's domestic abuse policy after an investigation into allegations of emotional, verbal and physical abuse made by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy.

In 130 games last season, Russell hit .250 with 51 runs scored and 38 RBIs. Russell played 12 games at Triple-A Iowa before the recall, batting .222 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

The Cubs are calling Addison Russell's return "a conditional second chance." Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire

The Cubs said they have been monitoring Russell's mandated counseling and are calling his return to the Cubs a "conditional second chance."

The move comes as Ben Zobrist takes an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

The Cubs also placed reliever Pedro Strop on the injured list with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and activated left-handed reliever Mike Montgomery.