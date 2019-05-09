Giants' Posey to concussion list, Pomeranz to IL

The San Francisco Giants placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion list and left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list with a left lat strain on Thursday.

Catcher Aramis Garcia and right-hander Tyler Beede were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in corresponding moves.

Posey, 32, a six-time All-Star and former National League MVP, is hitting .245 with two home runs and 13 RBIs this season.

Posey told reporters on Thursday that he suffered the concussion when a foul tip went off his mask in the Giants' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. He said his symptoms are similar to those he felt in 2017, the last time he went on the concussion list.

He started games on Monday and Tuesday of this week against the Colorado Rockies. San Francisco's game on Wednesday against the Rockies was postponed due to rain.

Pomeranz, 30, is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA in seven starts this season, his first with the Giants. He lasted only 1⅔ innings and gave up seven runs in his last start on Monday.

Bochy told reporters that Pomeranz likely will miss just one start with his injury. Bochy said Pomeranz left the team on Thursday so he could be with his former Boston Red Sox teammates at the White House, where the club is being honored for their World Series championship.