Real or not? Vintage Pujols was about as good as hitting gets

The Angels smash five home runs in their 13-0 win vs. Detroit, led by Tommy La Stella's two-homer game and Albert Pujols joining the 2,000 RBI club. (1:09)

There are three old scouting reports of Albert Pujols on the Baseball Hall of Fame website. The first is from a Royals scout named Gary Johnson, filed in November 1998 after Pujols had gone undrafted out of high school in Missouri. This was the most positive of the reports. "Good bat spd. with very strong hands," Johnson wrote. "Can hit up the middle but tends to pull. Competes well & battles at the plate." Johnson gave him a future grade of 5 for his hitting and 6 for power and gave him a value of $80,000 and thought him worthy of a pick from Round 8 to Round 10 in the 1999 draft.

The second report is dated March 26, 1999, when Pujols was playing shortstop for Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City. This was from a White Sox scout named John Kazanas. He gave Pujols a 45 grade for future hitting and 75 for power. He predicted a rookie average of .220. "Outstanding power, raw to all fields," he wrote. "Needs a lot of work w/ set-up approach, shorten stroke, quiet body down during swing -- could be drafted higher because of pop. Feel he needs work." Kazanas apparently didn't like Pujols' crouch position in his stance and wrote that he had "loud feet" in the box, whatever that meant.

The third report came in May 1999, from Brewers scout Russ Bove. He gave future grades of 40 for hitting and 55 for power, predicting major league totals of a .240 average with 24 home runs. His value: $20,000. "Aggressive hitter with mistake HR power," Bove wrote. "Tends to be a hacker. Chases."

None of those three teams drafted Pujols, of course. The Royals, despite their scout's $80,000 tag on Pujols, passed on him 17 times before the Cardinals finally took him in the 13th round. Now, don't go giving the Cardinals too much praise here: They passed on Pujols 15 times before finally selecting him.

In fact, they initially offered Pujols a $10,000 signing bonus. He turned that down and played in the summer amateur Jayhawk League and hit .343. The Cardinals increased their offer to something close to $60,000, and Pujols signed.

His professional career began in 2000 and he had obviously impressed the Cardinals in spring training because he started in the Midwest League. He hit .314 with 19 home runs in the minors. In 2001, slated for Double-A, he instead hit his way onto the big league roster in spring training. He hit .329 with 37 home runs and 130 RBIs as a 21-year-old rookie.

I guess he made the crouch work.

Pujols' first RBI in the majors came in his fourth game, a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Armando Reynoso of the Diamondbacks. His 2,000th RBI in the majors came on Thursday and it too, fittingly, came on a home run, off Ryan Carpenter of the Tigers in a 13-0 victory for the Angels:

Yes, we know Pujols isn't really helping the Angels much these days -- and hasn't for a few seasons now. He's hitting .208/.285/.408, and with the return of Shohei Ohtani as the full-time designated hitter, Pujols will be sharing first base with Justin Bour.

Still, we can step away from his current value to the team and appreciate this milestone -- and remember what an amazing career Pujols had to get to this point. Since RBIs became an official stat in 1920, Pujols is just the third player to reach 2,000:

Henry Aaron: 2,297

Alex Rodriguez: 2,086

Albert Pujols: 2,000

Barry Bonds: 1,996

Lou Gehrig: 1,994

Babe Ruth: 1,992

Ruth actually topped 2,000 in his career. Baseball-Reference.com, using data from Retrosheet, credits him with 2,214 RBIs. And if you care about 19th century baseball, Cap Anson topped 2,000 as well.

Pujols is tied with A-Rod for most 100-RBI seasons with 14. (Gehrig and Jimmie Foxx had 13.) He topped 100 the first 10 seasons of his career, but this fact is surprising: Pujols never led the majors in RBIs (and he led his league just once, with 118 for the Cardinals in 2010). Here he is year by year:

Year Pujols RBI leader Total Pujols' rank 2001 130 Sammy Sosa 160 5th in NL, 8th in MLB 2002 127 Alex Rodriguez 142 2nd in NL, 5th in MLB 2003 124 Carlos Delgado 145 4th in NL, 5th in MLB 2004 123 Miguel Tejada 150 3rd in NL, 7th in MLB 2005 117 David Ortiz 148 2nd in NL, 8th in MLB 2006 137 Ryan Howard 149 2nd in NL, 2nd in MLB 2007 103 Alex Rodriguez 156 Not in top 10 2008 116 Ryan Howard 146 4th in NL, 9th in MLB 2009 135 Fielder/Howard 141 3rd in NL, 3rd in MLB 2010 118 Miguel Cabrera 126 1st in NL, 4th in MLB 2011 99 Matt Kemp 126 7th in NL 2012 105 Miguel Cabrera 139 8th in AL 2013 64 Chris Davis 138 Not in top 10 2014 105 Adrian Gonzalez 116 5th in AL, 6th in MLB 2015 95 Nolan Arenado 130 10th in AL 2016 119 Nolan Arenado 133 3rd in NL, 4th in MLB 2017 101 Giancarlo Stanton 132 9th in AL 2018 64 J.D. Martinez 130 Not in top 10

Pujols has company in this regard: Barry Bonds, Stan Musial (1,950 RBIs) and Eddie Murray (1,917 RBIs) also never led the majors in RBIs.

RBIs, of course, have become widely disparaged in the sabermetric era since they are somewhat context-dependent -- you need runners on base in front of you to collect a lot of them. Case in point to the anti-RBI argument was Pujols' own 2017 season, when he hit .241/.286/.386 with 23 home runs but still drove in 101 runs. While he did improve with runners in scoring position (.264/.323/.448), he drove in 100 runs because of his spot in the lineup and his RBI opportunities.

Still, Pujols has been a great RBI man in his career. Check his career splits:

Overall: .301/.381/.552

RISP: .313/.434/.569

Men on: .309/.405/.553

Late & close: .300/.416/.523

High leverage: .316/.414/.567

As those last two numbers indicate, Pujols was pretty good in the clutch. Brad Lidge would certainly agree:

Remember as well that peak Pujols would draw a lot of intentional walks -- not as many as peak Bonds, but he is second all time in intentional walks (which were first counted in 1955).

Pujols' career high in RBIs came in 2006 with 137. He hit .397/.535/.802 with runners in scoring position that year. He finished second in the MVP voting to Ryan Howard ... who drove in 12 more runs, apparently enough to sway the MVP voters.

Pujols still managed to win three MVP Awards while finishing second in the voting four times. As the 2,000-RBI milestone reminds us, this was one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game.