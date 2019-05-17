The MLB players union can make up lost ground by getting more for its non-stars

Analytics and foolishness have achieved what collusion could not: the destruction of baseball's fundamental labor covenant, whereby teams controlled athletes early in their careers and rewarded the best with big contracts once they hit free agency. Organizations now appreciate that it's usually a bad gamble to bet huge sums on future performance of players over 30. Suddenly, an athlete like Adam Jones can't land more than a one-year deal for $3 million, no matter the decade of great service he gave to Baltimore. So even as MLB's annual revenues sail north of $10 billion, total payroll has declined this year.

Emboldened by their success in damming up free agency, the owners have pressed their advantage on multiple fronts. Teams persuaded 30 players, including Mike Trout, to sign contract extensions this spring and forgo a collective 77 years of free agency. Some franchises flagrantly manipulate the service time of prospects. Others tank without consequence. The bottom line: If you take the percentage of MLB revenues teams paid players just three years ago, before baseball's current labor deal, and apply it to the amount clubs are likely to rake in this season, you get a number around $5.4 billion. That's a whopping $390 million more than major leaguers are actually earning in 2019.

But if the horse is out of the barn about veteran free agents, the players' own union was holding the door. The MLB Players Association signed on to a luxury tax without even tying its threshold to league revenues, effectively creating a salary cap that barely budges. Which means the richest teams aren't going to set the top of the market for players by getting into bank-breaking free agency bidding wars anymore. (Just look at what the Yankees and Dodgers didn't do the past two winters.)

Now that management is unleashed, the numbers say there's just one way that MLB players can claw back even a fraction of the power and money they are bleeding out to owners. They must remember that a union has to stand up for its most marginal members -- its lowest-paid -- not just its superstars. MLB's minimum salary is $555,000 a year and will rise by nothing more than a cost-of-living adjustment, reflecting its afterthought status in CBA discussions. But consider what would happen if that number were doubled or even tripled.

For one thing, younger players would earn more money in their initial seasons, then through contract extensions or arbitration and ultimately in free agency, because they would be starting their climb from a higher floor. The Yankees couldn't renew Aaron Judge at $684,300 this year if the league minimum were $1.5 million! For another, teams would have to think harder about releasing major leaguers, or leaving free agents in limbo, as the price rises for their substitutes. They'd be choosing between Tim Beckham (or Brad Boxberger or Clay Buchholz) and bringing up a scrub who would cost them more than $1 million.

This is also very hard to screw up, even for the MLBPA, which has had its pockets picked in the past two CBA negotiations. A minimum salary is a flat number, not susceptible to fine print or ownership manipulation. You make a roster, you get paid.

There's potential political upside too. Owners have already rejected recent union proposals to reform service-time rules, change the MLB draft so teams can't pile up high picks and add the DH to the National League. But management has agreed to higher minimum salaries in the past and hasn't blown off incorporating the idea into future agreements. And maybe helping players whom fans don't already see as multimillionaires wouldn't trigger quite as much public ire as the financial complaints from athletes usually generate.

Finally, a higher minimum salary for players would effectively set a minimum payroll for teams, and that would benefit all of us. Franchises like the Marlins and Pirates don't just depress salaries by refusing to bid on players -- they also dump their young stars in trades (and collect revenue-sharing payments too!). Raising minimum salaries, letting pay ripple upward and making it harder to field Triple-A squads on major league fields would jolt these deadbeats. In today's environment, every new dollar that goes to players instead of owners is a small step toward restoring some sorely needed balance to baseball's economy -- and toward putting better teams on the field for fans to enjoy.