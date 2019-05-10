D'Arnaud traded to Rays after 5 days as a Dodger

Travis d'Arnaud's tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers is over after one pinch-hit appearance.

The former New York Mets catcher who signed with the Dodgers on Sunday has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, the teams announced Friday.

The Dodgers signed d'Arnaud to a one-year deal on Sunday and anticipated using him as a backup catcher and first baseman. But the Rays, dealing with injuries to Mike Zunino and Michael Perez, were in the market for a catcher who could help out now. Zunino went on the injured list with a quad injury on Friday and is expected to miss four to five weeks.

D'Arnaud is a lifetime .242 hitter, with 47 home runs and 164 RBIs over seven seasons with the Mets.

D'Arnaud, 30, was sidelined for most of last season following Tommy John surgery in April 2018. He was activated April 7 and was expected to be the Mets backup, but he went 2-for-23 before being designated for assignment on April 28. The Mets are on the hook for most of his $3.5 million salary.