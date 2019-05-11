Astros' Altuve leaves game with hamstring issue

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has been pulled from a game with left hamstring discomfort.

The second baseman left in the first inning Friday night against the Texas Rangers. Houston says the 2017 American League MVP is day-to-day.

Altuve beat out an infield single in the first. With a 3-0 count on the next batter, manager AJ Hinch and a trainer came out to talk to him. After a short conversation, Altuve walked off the field.

Aledmys Diaz pinch-ran for Altuve and replaced him at second base.

Altuve entered the game batting .238 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. He has batted .149 (10-for-67) since April 19.