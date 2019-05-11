Rays' Glasnow exits with forearm tightness

Tyler Glasnow strikes out nine, surrendering three runs, before exiting with forearm tightness in the sixth. (0:58)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, the major league leader in wins and ERA entering Friday, left his start against the visiting New York Yankees with right forearm tightness.

Glasnow motioned to the Rays' dugout after striking out Gleyber Torres on a curve ball for the first out of the sixth inning. Tampa Bay's athletic training staff went to the mound and briefly chatted with Glasnow, who quickly walked off the mound and into the Rays' clubhouse. He will have an MRI.

The 6-foot-8 righty had struck out nine and allowed five hits before exiting with a 3-2 lead. He was replaced by Emilio Pagan, who allowed both inherited runners to score. The 4-3 score would hold, resulting in Glasnow's first loss of the season.

Glasnow entered the game 6-0 with a 1.47 ERA.