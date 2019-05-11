Twins' Gonzalez has facial bruise after collision

Tigers first baseman Niko Goodrum leaps in the air to field a throw, and his knee collides with Marwin Gonzalez. Both players would leave the game. (0:35)

Minnesota Twins third baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers with a facial contusion after a scary-looking collision at first base in the bottom of the sixth inning in Minneapolis.

Gonzalez hit a comebacker off the leg of Tigers starter Tyson Ross, who fielded the ricochet and threw high to first baseman Niko Goodrum. Goodrum jumped for the ball but hit Gonzalez in the head with his right knee.

Gonzalez, 30, immediately went down to the ground and remained there before eventually gathering himself and leaving the game with the assistance of Twins athletic trainers.

He finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, and the Twins won 6-0.

Goodrum also left with what the Tigers later said was a right knee contusion. He finished 0-for-3.