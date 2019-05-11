Fan who kept Pujols' milestone ball changes mind

Albert Pujols accompanies Hank Aaron and Alex Rodriguez as the third player in MLB history to record 2,000 career RBI with a solo homer. (0:24)

The fan who caught the ball on Albert Pujols' 2,000th career RBI said Friday that he had changed his mind and would not be keeping the souvenir.

Pujols became only the third player in Major League Baseball history to drive in 2,000 or more runs in a career, joining Alex Rodriguez (2,086) and Hank Aaron (2,297), with a solo home run in the Los Angeles Angels' win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Comerica Park.

The fan, Ely Hydes, said Thursday that he had decided to keep the ball. However, he reversed course and told The Detroit News on Friday night that he will give the ball -- the first he caught at a major league game -- to Pujols or the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"I slept on it," Hydes told The Detroit News. "All I ever wanted was to sleep on it. I slept on it and I woke up and I think [Pujols] is a class act.

"He's not my player, he's not my guy, I don't deserve the ball."

Hydes told the newspaper that he doesn't want any money for the ball, which can't be authenticated by Major League Baseball, and that he made his initial decision because of pressure from the Tigers' staff to hand it over. The Tigers disputed that, saying the staff "conducted themselves in a professional manner," according to The Detroit News.

Pujols had told reporters Thursday that he wasn't upset that Hydes kept the ball.

"He can keep it," Pujols said. "It's a great memory for him. I mean we play this game for the fans, and it's a piece of history that he's going to have for the rest of his life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.