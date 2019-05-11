Braun out of lineup vs. Cubs with sore hamstring

CHICAGO -- The Brewers have scratched slugger Ryan Braun from the lineup against the Cubs because of a sore left hamstring.

Ben Gamel started in left field in Braun's place Saturday.

Braun -- batting .254 with eight homers and 23 RBIs -- has been on a tear lately. The 2011 National League MVP was 13-for-28 with three home runs over his past seven games.

He had 38 career homers against Chicago, his second-highest total against a single team, after hitting one in Friday's 7-0 victory. He has connected in each of his three games against the Cubs this year.