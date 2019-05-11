King Felix becomes just 36th to reach 2,500 Ks

BOSTON -- Seattle Mariners veteran Felix Hernandez became the 36th major league pitcher with 2,500 career strikeouts, getting it in the second inning Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old right-hander fanned rookie Michael Chavis looking with a 92 mph fastball for the milestone. He is the fourth active pitcher to reach the mark -- behind the Yankees' CC Sabathia, Houston's Justin Verlander and Washington's Max Scherzer.

At 33 years, 33 days of age, King Felix also is the sixth-youngest to reach the mark, trailing Nolan Ryan (31.101), Walter Johnson (31.197), Pedro Martinez (32.221), Tom Seaver (32.287) and Bert Blyleven (33.000).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.