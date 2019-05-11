Edwin Jackson set to play for record 14th team

Right-hander Edwin Jackson is on track to set an MLB record by playing for his 14th team after being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays acquired Jackson from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations, the teams announced Saturday.

If Jackson is called up to the major league roster, he would break a tie with Octavio Dotel for the most franchises played for in MLB history. Jackson had been pitching in Triple-A before the trade.

Edwin Jackson's first game with the Blue Jays would set a major league record. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays have four starting pitchers on the injured list, including right-handers Clay Buchholz (shoulder) and Matt Shoemaker (out for the season after knee surgery) and left-handers Ryan Borucki (elbow) and Clayton Richard (right knee).

Jackson previously spent less than a day with the Blue Jays in 2011, being traded twice on July 27 that year from the Chicago White Sox to Toronto and then to the St. Louis Cardinals.

He broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003 and pitched for Tampa Bay, Detroit, the White Sox, Arizona, St. Louis, Washington, the Cubs, Atlanta, San Diego, Miami, Baltimore and Oakland.

A 16-year veteran who has yet to pitch this season, Jackson went 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts for the Athletics last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.