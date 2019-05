The Philadelphia Phillies placed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the injured list with a right forearm strain, the team announced Saturday.

The right-hander lasted just four innings in his last start Monday, giving up four hits (three home runs), five walks and five earned runs against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Velasquez has a 1-2 record in six starts this season with a 3.86 ERA.

Lefty reliever Austin Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.