The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list on Saturday ahead of the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto, 20, had been on the IL with back spasms. He is batting .248 with six home runs and 22 RBIs, tied for the team lead.

Soto will bat third against the Dodgers and play left field.

The Nationals optioned infielder Jake Noll to Triple-A Fresno in a corresponding move.