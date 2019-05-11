Astros place Altuve on IL with ailing hammy

HOUSTON -- Astros star Jose Altuve has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Manager AJ Hinch announced the move after an 11-4 win over Texas on Saturday night. Altuve was injured in the first inning of a 3-0 win Friday, leaving in the first inning after beating out an infield single.

Hinch had said before Saturday's game he was "not optimistic" the 2017 AL MVP could avoid the IL.

Altuve says it's "very frustrating" but his priority is to be 100 percent healthy later in the season, when Houston expects to be competing for a postseason spot.

In an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the season, Altuve is batting .243 with nine home runs and 21 RBI. He has hit .162 (11 for 68) since April 19.