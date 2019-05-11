Astros to be 'very careful' with injured Altuve

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve wasn't in the team's lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers and will have his hamstring examined further, manager AJ Hinch said.

Altuve left Friday's game against the visiting Rangers in the first inning with discomfort in his left hamstring.

Before Saturday's game, Hinch said the initial diagnosis of Altuve's injury is a slight strain of the hamstring.

"I'm not optimistic that he's going to avoid the injured list," Hinch said Saturday of the 29-year-old second baseman.

He added: "[Altuve] was in good spirits today when I met with him and he didn't think it was a big deal, but we'll be very careful with this one."

Altuve, the 2017 American League MVP, is batting .243 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs this season.