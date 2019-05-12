Holland rips Giants' brass, says he faked injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants pitcher Derek Holland has criticized San Francisco's front office and claims he faked an injury that led to a recent stint on the injured list.

Holland was demoted to the bullpen following a 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, then said he has "no idea what they're doing" in the front office.

The veteran left-hander gave up seven runs in 2⅔ innings Thursday during a 12-11 loss to Colorado, his first outing after going on the IL because of a left index finger bone bruise.

Holland said he "did a fake injury" and that he's "not happy about that." He specified that his frustration is with the front office and not manager Bruce Bochy. He said "they keep changing a lot of the things'' and "at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever they ask me to do."

Farhan Zaidi, the team's president of baseball operations, told the San Francisco Chronicle later Saturday that the injury was legitimate.

"His use of the word 'fake' probably comes from him feeling he could continue to pitch with it," Zaidi said.