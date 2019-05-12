Sidelined Yanks OF Hicks set to return Monday

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks is set to make his long-awaited return from the injured list on Monday, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Hicks has been sidelined by a strained left lower back he suffered in early March, shortly after he signed a seven-year, $70 million extension with the Yankees.

"Assuming everything goes well [Sunday] ... the idea is we're planning on him being back [Monday]," Boone told reporters, according to MLB.com.

Hicks, 29, has played in five rehab games this month. He had been 0-14 in the first four games but went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Last season he set career bests with 119 hits, 27 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Meanwhile, catcher Gary Sanchez and shortstop Gleyber Torres were both out of Sunday's lineup against Tampa Bay as the Yankees took a conservative approach with the nicked-up players.

Sanchez was hit hard on his catching helmet by Guillermo Heredia's back swing Saturday night in the eighth inning, but stayed in the game.

"Was considering a DH day for him today but then felt like it was best to have him out of there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Went through some testing last night. He came in this morning feeling good, so I think we're good to go there. Probably a good day to give him a day."

Torres played Saturday, one day after getting hit by a pitch on the right elbow.

"Getting hit by that pitch the other night didn't affect him all swinging the bat," Boone said. "Felt like he was a little sore throwing the ball from short yesterday. Getting with him last night, felt like it was a good day to give him a day."

The Yankees, who entered Sunday 1 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Rays, have 12 players on the injured list including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Severino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.