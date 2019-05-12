Braves' Gausman drops appeal of 5-game ban

Atlanta Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension for intentionally throwing at the Miami Marlins' Jose Urena on May 3.

He began serving the suspension on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will miss the Braves' three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gausman got the win on Saturday night against Arizona, giving up one run and five hits in six innings to improve on 2-3 on the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in eight starts.

He was ejected in the second inning the Braves' 7-2 victory over the Marlins on May 3 for throwing a 97 mph fastball behind Urena, who was at the center of a melee last season with the Braves.

Urena was suspended six games last season for intentionally hitting the Braves Ronald Acuna Jr., who had homered in five straight games at the time, including three straight against the Marlins.