Mother's Day moments around MLB

There was a whole lot of pink around major league ballparks Sunday as players, teams and fans recognized their moms on Mother's Day.

Here are some of the special moments and sights shared on social media:

Rhys lost his mom to cancer in 2009.



His cleats today are extra special. 💕 pic.twitter.com/cfPcpcWh25 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 12, 2019

CLINT CLEAT WATCH: Mother's Day Edition



We've heard of a kitten heel, but we've never seen a kitten cleat before...

👟: https://t.co/Jt4tqFsSrk pic.twitter.com/EsZUlYm4s2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 12, 2019

Here's @clintfrazier with the story and inspiration behind his pawesome Mother's Day cleats. pic.twitter.com/OKspV6Xb5a — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 12, 2019

Willians Astudillo's mom threw a perfect strike to her son. 💗 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/N4vkD5QGXC — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2019