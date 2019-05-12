Mother's Day moments around MLB

There was a whole lot of pink around major league ballparks Sunday as players, teams and fans recognized their moms on Mother's Day.
Here are some of the special moments and sights shared on social media:
This diamond is for you, Mom! 💙#MothersDay | #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/fAZeOQKhwB— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 12, 2019
Rhys lost his mom to cancer in 2009.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 12, 2019
His cleats today are extra special. 💕 pic.twitter.com/cfPcpcWh25
CLINT CLEAT WATCH: Mother's Day Edition— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 12, 2019
We've heard of a kitten heel, but we've never seen a kitten cleat before...
👟: https://t.co/Jt4tqFsSrk pic.twitter.com/EsZUlYm4s2
Here's @clintfrazier with the story and inspiration behind his pawesome Mother's Day cleats. pic.twitter.com/OKspV6Xb5a— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 12, 2019
Willians Astudillo's mom threw a perfect strike to her son. 💗 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/N4vkD5QGXC— MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2019
It all began with you... you gave us life. Thank you for the tireless, endless, selfless love you have shown us every day of our lives. Your place in our hearts will be forever. We love you both to the moon & back!! Happy #MothersDay!! pic.twitter.com/2wklh7DZoo— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) May 12, 2019
Christian repping #MothersDay all day. pic.twitter.com/JGC6SUn4JF— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 12, 2019