Power outage at Trop delays game 43 minutes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were interrupted by a power outage at Tropicana Field that caused a 43-minute delay on Sunday.

The lights at the domed stadium went out after Austin Pruitt's first pitch to Thairo Estrada leading off the ninth inning. Both teams' television broadcasts also lost power.

The Rays said in a statement that "a failure of a main switch into the building caused the outage."

A statement from us on the delay at Tropicana Field during today's Rays-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/XeTwKjxfCN — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 12, 2019

New York led 3-1 at the time of the delay. Estrada homered on the second pitch from Pruitt after play resumed.

"I've never been through something like that,'' Estrada said through an interpreter. "You've just got to keep your mind in a positive state.''

Thairo Estrada homered for the Yankees after play resumed in the ninth inning. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Yankees added three more runs after that on a two-run double by Gio Urshela and a sacrifice fly from Brett Gardner. They went on to win 7-1.

With the victory, New York closed within a half-game of the first-place Rays in the AL East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.