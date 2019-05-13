Yankees' Andujar (labrum tear) headed back to IL

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar is headed back to the 10-day injured list with a right labrum tear, the team announced Monday.

Andujar missed over a month because of a small labrum tear in his right shoulder before returning from the IL last week. He has been mired in a 3-for-34 slump since his return, which prompted the Yankees to send him for more tests on his shoulder.

"We've got to get a better handle on this," manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Andujar batted .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs last season when he was runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year. He had 47 doubles and an .855 OPS.

Andujar's return to the IL comes hours after the injury-plagued Yankees activated center fielder Aaron Hicks from the IL and slotted him as their leadoff hitter for his season debut Monday.

Hicks had been sidelined with a back injury since March 1.

The Yankees also scratched right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from his scheduled start Monday against Baltimore and placed him on the IL with a strained shoulder.

Luis Cessa will replace Loaisiga as Monday's starter but is only expected to pitch two to three innings, according to Boone.

Loaisiga is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance. He gave up four runs over four innings in a loss to Seattle last week.

The Yankees also made a few other roster moves Monday, optioning outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalling left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. as well as recalling right-hander Chance Adams from the RailRiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.