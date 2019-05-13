Boston's Pedroia has setback during rehab stint

The road back for Boston's Dustin Pedroia hit another obstacle Monday, with the Red Sox announcing that the second baseman has returned from his rehab assignment because of left knee soreness.

The team had been hoping Pedroia could play three consecutive games in Double-A Portland in preparation for rejoining the big club, but he was scratched from Saturday's game with the knee issue. Pedroia had played five rehab games with the Sea Dogs, going 4-for-16.

Dustin Pedroia has played in only six games with the Red Sox this season, after playing in only three last season. Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Globe reported that Pedroia will go back on his rehab assignment after a short delay, noting that rehab windows last only 20 days, and Pedroia needed a reset because he would not be able to return in the allotted time.

Pedroia, 35, has played in six games with the Red Sox this season, going 2-for-20 with a run scored, an RBI and two strikeouts.

A four-time All-Star and the 2008 AL MVP, Pedroia underwent cartilage replacement surgery on his left knee after the 2017 season and played in only three games for the Red Sox last season before going back on the DL for the remainder of the season.