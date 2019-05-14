        <
          Oakland grants A's site for potential new stadium

          12:32 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics have gotten to first base in their quest for a new stadium.

          The city's port commission on Monday took a first step in providing land at Howard Terminal, where the A's hope to build a 35,000-seat stadium as part of a housing and retail development. Commissioners tentatively agreed to give the team four years to complete an environmental impact report for the 50-acre site.

          The current Oakland Coliseum is more than 50 years old.

          Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf supported the commission's decision.

          The A's have a long way to go before they can get their stadium, including negotiating a lease or sale of the land and receiving city council and state approval.

          Opponents say the development would add traffic and disrupt port operations.

