Cubs' Zobrist remains on leave amid divorce

Cubs veteran Ben Zobrist remains on a personal leave of absence from the team, and court documents filed in Chicago indicate he is getting divorced.

According to the documents, his wife, Julianna, is listed as the plaintiff. Julianna Zobrist is a professional singer who has performed the national anthem for teams that her husband has played for. She also sang "God Bless America" before Game 4 of the 2016 World Series between the Cubs and Indians at Wrigley Field.

Zobrist, 37, is in the final season of a four-year contract that he signed with the Cubs after beginning his career in Tampa Bay in 2006. He helped the Kansas City Royals win the title in 2015 and did the same the following season with the Cubs.

The team has not given an official reason for his absence, which began May 8, nor a potential return date.

"I feel for him," manager Joe Maddon said. "Having gone through that process myself, it's no fun. For him to do it under these circumstances, we're going to respect his privacy. There is no timeline involved. He'll let us know."

Zobrist was hitting .241 with 10 RBIs in 26 games prior to taking his absence from the team.