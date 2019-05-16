Twins designate struggling Reed for assignment

The Minnesota Twins designated right-handed reliever Addison Reed for assignment on Thursday.

The move was necessary to fit right-hander Austin Adams, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, on the team's 40-man roster. Right-hander Trevor Hildenberger was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

Reed, 30, hasn't pitched in the majors this season but has been rehabbing a sprained thumb on his left hand in the minors. He had struggled, posting a 14.40 ERA in five appearances.

He signed a two-year, $16.75 million contract with the Twins as a free agent in the 2018 offseason. He went 1-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 55 appearances last season for the Twins after making 80 appearances for the New York Mets in 2016 and 77 for the Mets and Boston Red Sox in 2017 and posting ERAs of 1.97 and 2.84, respectively.

He is 19-27 with 125 saves and a 3.53 ERA in eight seasons.