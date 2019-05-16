Reports: Rockies to call up top prospect Rodgers

The Colorado Rockies will recall top prospect Brendan Rodgers on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Rodgers, an infielder, was ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in Major League Baseball prior to this season by ESPN's Keith Law.

He is hitting .356 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs this season in 35 games for Triple-A Albuquerque.

Rodgers, 22, has primarily played shortstop during his five seasons in the minors but has played mostly at second base this season, starting 25 games. He also has three starts at third base and six at shortstop.

It is unclear what corresponding move the Rockies will make, but first baseman Daniel Murphy has hit just .212 since returning from a fractured left index finger and possibly could be a candidate to return to the injured list. If that were to happen, second baseman Ryan McMahon would likely move to first base with Rodgers playing second.

Also, shortstop Trevor Story suffered a bruised knee in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox. Story told reporters he doesn't need to go on the injured list, but if the team rests him, Rodgers likely would play at shortstop.

The Rockies selected Rodgers third overall in the 2015 draft.

The news of Rodgers' expected promotion was first reported by MLB.com.