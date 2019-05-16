Rockies call up versatile top prospect Rodgers

The Colorado Rockies have called up top prospect Brendan Rodgers prior to Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced.

Rodgers, an infielder, was ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in Major League Baseball prior to this season by ESPN's Keith Law.

He is hitting .356 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs this season in 35 games for Triple-A Albuquerque.

Welcome to the big leagues, B-Rod! pic.twitter.com/JrofRf0hsS — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 17, 2019

Rodgers, 22, has primarily played shortstop during his five seasons in the minors but has played mostly at second base this season, starting 25 games. He also has three starts at third base and six at shortstop.

He hit .222 in 18 spring training games this year.

In addition to selecting Rodgers' contract from Albuquerque, the Rockies optioned right-hander DJ Johnson and infielder Pat Valaika to the Triple-A team and activated left-hander Jake McGee from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from a sprained left knee.

So far this season, Colorado's second basemen are hitting .200 with no homers and 11 RBsI. First baseman Daniel Murphy has hit just .212 since returning from a fractured left index finger, and Ryan McMahon would could possibly move from second to first base, opening a spot for Rodgers.

Also, shortstop Trevor Story suffered a bruised knee in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox. Story told reporters he doesn't need to go on the injured list, but if the team rests him, Rodgers could play at shortstop.

The Rockies selected Rodgers third overall in the 2015 draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.