The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-handed starter Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left adductor contusion.

Maeda is 5-2 in nine starts this season with a 3.51 ERA and 52 strikeouts.

Maeda had his best outing of the season in a win over the San Diego Padres Wednesday, striking out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He also knocked in two runs.

In other roster moves, the Dodgers recalled infielder Matt Beaty and selected the contract of outfielder Kyle Garlick.