          First-place Twins put Cruz on IL with wrist injury

          3:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Minnesota Twins put designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the injured list with a left wrist strain Friday.

          Cruz was pulled from Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers after aggravating the wrist on a swinging strike. He has since missed four games.

          Cruz, 38, is hitting .270 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 35 games for the AL Central-leading Twins.

          He will be eligible to be activated when the Twins return home from a West Coast trip to host the Chicago White Sox on May 24. Infielder Luis Arraez was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Cruz's roster spot.

