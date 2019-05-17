Giants reinstate Posey from concussion list

The San Francisco Giants reinstated catcher Buster Posey from the concussion list Friday.

Posey went on the list May 9, but he said the injury occurred against the Cincinnati Reds on May 5, when a foul ball hit his helmet.

"They are going to take extra time to find out how I am," Posey said when he went on the list. "When they examined me, they felt I should have felt more normal after three days. When you are dealing with the brain, you've got to be cautious."

The six-time All-Star and 2012 National League MVP is batting .245 with two home runs and 13 RBIs for the Giants.

It's Posey's second time on the concussion list. He missed seven games because of a concussion in 2017. Manager Bruce Bochy said the team is being more vigilant because Posey, 32, has suffered multiple concussions in his career.