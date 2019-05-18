White Sox put LHP Banuelos (shoulder) on IL

CHICAGO -- White Sox left-hander Manny Banuelos has been placed on the injured list, another blow to a Chicago pitching staff that already lost Carlos Rodon and Nate Jones for the season this week.

Banuelos left in the fifth inning of a 9-0 home loss against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday because of a strained left shoulder. Banuelos said he started to feel discomfort in the fourth inning, when he couldn't extend his arm properly.

"I wasn't doing it because I was scared that something bad could happen to my shoulder or something could have popped out," Banuelos said through a translator. "I wasn't able to extend my arm as I used to. That was one of the side effects of my command right after that pitch that was in the fourth inning."

Banuelos is 2-3 with a 7.26 ERA in five starts and four relief appearances. He had been scheduled to start Monday at the Houston Astros.

He was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday.

"Hopefully, it's a very, very short stint," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Right-hander Jose Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, where he has a 5.40 ERA in 11 appearances this season.