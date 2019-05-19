Maddon protests loss to Nats over double toe tap

WASHINGTON -- The Chicago Cubs protested Saturday night's 5-2 loss to the Nationals, with manager Joe Maddon arguing that Washington reliever Sean Doolittle used an illegal delivery in the ninth inning.

The double toe tap that Doolittle appeared to use as he delivered the ball to home plate has been deemed illegal in the past, but umpires on Saturday did not force the left-hander to alter his delivery, much to the dismay of Maddon.

"I said, 'If you guys don't clean it up, I'm going to protest the game,'" Maddon recalled after the game. "It's their rule, not mine. I didn't ask for it in the first place."

Maddon came out to argue after Doolittle's first pitch of the inning -- a strike to pinch hitter Albert Almora Jr. Though the umpires huddled with each other, and then Doolittle, they sided with the lefty while deeming his delivery OK.

"[Maddon] thought he was tapping his foot, which in itself is not illegal, and this all kind of stems from his pitcher being called on something that was a little bit different than what Doolittle was doing," crew chief Sam Holbrook said. "So in our judgement, Doolittle did nothing illegal at all."

Holbrook is referring to Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who was told in the second game of the season that he couldn't do his version of the double toe tap. Recently, Mariners pitcher Cory Gearrin was also forced to change his delivery after warming up mid-inning.

"It's real simple," a somewhat exasperated Maddon said. "That's exactly what Carl was told he can't do. I was told that's an illegal pitch and he can't do it."

Edwards added: "I figured once it happened to myself, it would get around."

Maddon officially protested with one out in the ninth inning. If the Cubs win the protest, the teams would pick up the game from that point, as Doolittle retired the next two batters to earn the save.

Afterward, he was having none of what Maddon was trying to sell to the authorities.

"In that moment, he's not doing anything other than rattle me," Doolittle told reporters, according to mlb.com. "It was kinda tired. Sometimes he has to remind people how smart he is."