Houston Astros star outfielder George Springer left Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning with stiffness in his lower back.

Springer was replaced in right field by Tony Kemp at the start of the bottom of the fifth inning.

Springer appeared to grimace and grab at his back after swings on multiple occasions. He struck out three times against Red Sox starter Chris Sale.

He leads the American League with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs and began the day hitting .318.